Florida man who faked his own death to pay US Coast Guard $1 million

A Florida man has agreed to pay the US Coast Guard $1 million after faking his own death last year, causing an explosive unnecessary search.

Richard Winsor Ohrn, 46, from Boca Raton, pleaded guilty to communicating a false distress message in 2015, ABC 5 reports.

The 46-year-old has been out on $1million bail since he was charged in February and he may now face up to six years in prison or a fine of $250,000.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, he said he would pay the fee in restitution for the unnecessary three-day search.

In court, Ohrn said he suffered a mental health crisis and broke down after being accused of stealing $15,000 from an elderly couple while working for Chase Bank as a financial adviser.

The $400,000 hoax started at the Marina One Yacht Club located in Deerfield Beach, Florida on March 31.

The Navy veteran rented a boat and steered far enough out to sea that there were no witnesses.

Ohrn smeared his blood over the deck, left his broken eyeglasses and his cellphone in sight and abandoned it at sea to fool authorities into believing he was violently killed.

He then boarded a SeaRay 185 Sport inflatable vessel before creeping 9km back to a nearby shore, Lake Worth Inlet, where he hid from authorities and society.

Investigators found out that he then resided in an unfurnished apartment in Georgia that was rented under his nephew's name, Sun Sentinel reports.

The Coast Guard went on 20 search missions in the Atlantic over three days.

Police located Ohrn’s car at a marina not far from where he started his original journey in his five-metre vessel.

In a bizarre twist, he called his local Sheriff's Office four days after vanishing to let them know he was safe.

Ohrn showed up in Palm Beach County 10 days later and told police the stunt was because he decided to "just go away" due to his anxiety,

According to earlier police reports, Ohrn also admitted to “planning and carrying out his disappearance to escape legal issues”.

Ohrn served the Navy in 2006 across Southeast Asia and Australia before he was honorably discharged.