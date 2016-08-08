News

Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Police hunting for Thai woman after Melbourne man plunged from Bangkok balcony

Krystal Johnson and AAP
Yahoo7 News /

A naked Melbourne man plunged to his death from a Bangkok balcony, less than 24 hours after checking in with a Thai woman who police are now hunting for.

Joshua Edward Beath arrived at the four star hotel on Surawong Road with a local woman at around midday on July 28.

Joshua Edward Beath, 25, apparently fell naked from his seventh-storey hotel room in Bangkok. Photo: Go Fund Me

The 25-year-old apparently fell from his seventh-storey hotel room.

The following day a hotel maid found his naked body on the ground level, lying in a pool of blood, with extensive head injuries.

Police are now hunting the Thai woman who checked into the hotel with Mr Beath - but she had left the hotel by the time police arrived, according to reports.

Family and friends have been described Josh Beath as "a young guy with a big heart". Photo: Facebook

Joshua Beath checked into a Bangkok hotel before he plunged to his death. Photo: Facebook

Thai police say there were no signs of a struggle in the hotel room and nothing to suggest Mr Beath was the victim of a crime.

They will be reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Mr Beath has been described as "a young guy with a big heart and a friend to everyone" who was killed in a "tragic accident in Thailand".

Jorden Harris, a friend of Mr Beath, has created a Go Fund Me page for “Beefy” to bring him to Australia and "lay his body to rest”.

In an obituary published in The Herald Sun, family members spoke of their grief at losing Joshua in what they described as an accident.

"A piece of our family puzzle has been tragically taken and cannot be replaced. Words cannot describe how Josh touched all our hearts and everybody he met," the notice read.

"We will miss your cheeky grin and your humorous intellect and huge heart."

