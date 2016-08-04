A transgender woman has taken to Facebook to expose a supervisor who she claims was asking for her to perform a sex act in return for her being able to leave early during her court-ordered community service in Honolulu.

Woman livestreams supervisor's 'sexual advances' on Facebook

Makana Milho, 21, alleges the man, Harold Villanueva Jr., made sexual advances towards her and she was worried about her wellbeing so she began streaming the incident live on Facebook on July 22.

The incident took place on her fifth day of a six-day stretch of community service cleaning restrooms, which she was reportedly doing to have her criminal record expunged.

The Daily Beast reports the man allegedly drove the pair to a car park, after he pinched and slapped her buttocks.

Her supervisor can reportedly be heard in the recording saying: "If you don’t want a condom, I wouldn’t mind a b*** j**."

To which she responds with, "I can ask my friend if they have a condom."

Milho reportedly said this in the hope that the accused would take her to a safer area as she claimed she was unfamiliar with the area he had driven her too.

In the video she filmed she can be heard asking: "So if I don't like, you know, do sexual stuff I got to stay until 1 o'clock?"

She told the Daily Beast, "I thought he could do basically anything to me. I felt my power was stripped away from me."

The video received 197,000 views before Milho removed it.

She wrote on Facebook today: "I personally want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and genuine love & words of encouragement you have sent me."

"It doesn't matter your occupation, sexual orientation or what your past was like. No means NO!"

She reportedly claims she didn't expect people to share the footage and what she did was purely for her own safety.

There was about half an hour of footage taken across three separate videos of conversations allegedly between Milho and Villanueva Jr, the Daily Beast reports.

The city worker has been arrested on a charge of fourth-degree sex assault and has reportedly been placed on leave without pay.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.