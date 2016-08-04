News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins
Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins

Jogger Karina Vetrano's body found by father in New York Park

Krystal Johnson and AP
Yahoo7 News /

A father discovered the body of his murdered daughter face down among weeds in a park after an evening run in New York.

Park Ranger Rescues Baby Swan Trapped by Fishing Wire
1:00

Park Ranger Rescues Baby Swan Trapped by Fishing Wire
Battle to Save Elephants Gaining Some Ground
2:36

Battle to Save Elephants Gaining Some Ground
Battle to Save Elephants Gaining Some Ground
2:36

Battle to Save Elephants Gaining Some Ground
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
0:29

Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
Nasdaq lists its first 'pure play' pot stock
1:24

Nasdaq lists its first 'pure play' pot stock
Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0:30

Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0226_1800_syd_teenager
1:38

Teen girl forced to spend night in the bush after sustaining neck injury
 

Karina Vetrano vanished after she left for her daily run at about 5pm on a trail in Spring Creek Park in Queens.

Karina Vetrano's body was discovered face down among weeds in a park after an evening run in Queens. Photo: Instagram

Police believe Karina Vetrano was reportedly strangled and found with her pants partially down. Photo: Instagram

Normally, she ran with her father, but he stayed home because of a bad back.

Philip Vetrano, a retired NY firefighter, reported his daughter missing and five hours later discovered her body near Howard Beach with her jogging pants reportedly partially pulled down.

Ms Vetrano was running in a secluded section of the park even after her father warned her to not go run on the path without him.

"If you're a runner you understand that you run every night as part of your routine, so she went, and said she'd be all right," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

Katrina Vetrano referred to her father, Philip Vetrano, as her hero. Photo: Instagram

Ms Vetrano didn't return on time and didn't answer her father's phone calls, so he contacted a police commander neighbor, who called 911.

Police used cellphone signals to narrow the search area and her father spotted her body face down in the tall grass and brush along an unpaved emergency access road about four metres off the running trail.

Her clothes were found in disarray, indicating a possible sexual assault, police said.

An autopsy found that the 30-year-old woman died from strangulation.

The young woman was last heard from by a friend with whom she texted, police said.

Police are examining other video to try to identify the assailant.

Police used cellphone signals to narrow the search area. Her body was discovered among tall weeds about four metres off the track, Photo: Instagram

The striking brunette was an active Instagram user who frequently posted photos of her lavish trips across the globe. Photo: Instagram

There was also security video of her running along the edge of the park at about 5:45pm.

"There's a lot of forensic evidence as well as digital evidence in the area," Boyce said.

One young girl who lives nearby told detectives Ms Vetrano "had a routine jog", while another claims “hobos and bums” lurk around the weeded area.

Ms Vetrano was a speech therapist who graduated from St. John’s University and was also an aspiring writer.

The striking brunette was an active Instagram user who frequently posted photos of her lavish trips across the globe, summer fun with friends and her running endeavors.

Ms Vetrano was a speech therapist who graduated from St. John’s University. Photo: Instagram

Ms Vetrano recently posted a photo with her father on his 60th birthday, referring to him as her “hero”.

“I’m so blessed to have a father I can call my best friend," she wrote.

The running trail Ms Vetrano used is connected to a much longer network of paths ringing Jamaica Bay that's popular with cyclists and runners.

However, people often bypass the section where her body was found because it's more overgrown and desolate.

Back To Top