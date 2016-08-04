Jogger Karina Vetrano's body found by father in New York Park

A father discovered the body of his murdered daughter face down among weeds in a park after an evening run in New York.

Karina Vetrano vanished after she left for her daily run at about 5pm on a trail in Spring Creek Park in Queens.

Normally, she ran with her father, but he stayed home because of a bad back.

Philip Vetrano, a retired NY firefighter, reported his daughter missing and five hours later discovered her body near Howard Beach with her jogging pants reportedly partially pulled down.

Ms Vetrano was running in a secluded section of the park even after her father warned her to not go run on the path without him.

"If you're a runner you understand that you run every night as part of your routine, so she went, and said she'd be all right," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

Ms Vetrano didn't return on time and didn't answer her father's phone calls, so he contacted a police commander neighbor, who called 911.

Police used cellphone signals to narrow the search area and her father spotted her body face down in the tall grass and brush along an unpaved emergency access road about four metres off the running trail.

Her clothes were found in disarray, indicating a possible sexual assault, police said.

An autopsy found that the 30-year-old woman died from strangulation.

The young woman was last heard from by a friend with whom she texted, police said.

Police are examining other video to try to identify the assailant.

There was also security video of her running along the edge of the park at about 5:45pm.

"There's a lot of forensic evidence as well as digital evidence in the area," Boyce said.

One young girl who lives nearby told detectives Ms Vetrano "had a routine jog", while another claims “hobos and bums” lurk around the weeded area.

Ms Vetrano was a speech therapist who graduated from St. John’s University and was also an aspiring writer.

The striking brunette was an active Instagram user who frequently posted photos of her lavish trips across the globe, summer fun with friends and her running endeavors.

Ms Vetrano recently posted a photo with her father on his 60th birthday, referring to him as her “hero”.

“I’m so blessed to have a father I can call my best friend," she wrote.

The running trail Ms Vetrano used is connected to a much longer network of paths ringing Jamaica Bay that's popular with cyclists and runners.

However, people often bypass the section where her body was found because it's more overgrown and desolate.