Denmark's Crown Princess Mary brings Lego to pre-schoolers in Rio

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has visited a pre-school in Rio to donate thousands of Lego toys to the children.

Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederick, are among the highest profile Royals in Rio ahead of the Olympic Games.

Tasmanian born Mary said should be supporting Australia's athletes – unless they are competing against her adopted nation.

In which case, she says, "It'll be for the Danes."

The Olympics hold special significance for the crown prince and princess, the pair having met at the Sydney 2000 games and the prince is a member of the International Olympic Committee.