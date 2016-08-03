Excruciating pain: Zorb ball accident results in broken arms for British teen on holiday

Turns out this woman is not having a ball despite her friend’s hysterical laugher and cheering.

A British teenager participating in some holiday fun has broken both arms while she was ‘zorbing’ down a ski slope in central Romania.

Hysterical screams can be heard coming from inside the large plastic ball as it rolled at a rapid speed down the hill.

When 17-year-old beings on her downhill adventure her friends can be seen on the footage eagerly awaiting her arrival at the bottom of the slope while filming the whole saga.

Once the ball reaches the halfway point down the mountain her screams can be heard, but her friends incorrectly assume they are playful and joyous.

However once the zorb reaches the bottom of the mountain and the scream continue that group can been seen in the vision approaching the plastic ball.

It’s then that the shocked group of friends can see their friend is in fact suffering from excruciating pain.

Once they realise their friend has been badly injured during the ride down the slope the tape abruptly ends.

The teen’s friends have claimed that basic safety procedures were not implemented and those operating the ride were not trained on how to use it properly.

Due to the small opening in the plastic ball the only way the teen could be lifted out of the ride was with someone touching her arms.

According to reports staff at the leisure centre initially refused to cut open the ball and made the girl wait inside the ride for 30 minutes.

The girl’s friend Anna Perolls who posted the footage online said that the organisers were indifferent to the girl's suffering.

“The exit hole in the ball is tiny so she could not just simply be dragged out of it,” she said.

“The staff responsible for that ball did not treat her properly. They did not seem to care that she was badly hurt, even though you could see from her face she was clearly suffering.

“They tried to grab her arms several times even though she kept explaining to them that her arms hurt.”

Upon being freed the teen was then taken to the local County Hospital in Brasov and later transferred to London by plane where she is expected to undergo further surgery for the serious injuries she sustained.

News break – August 3