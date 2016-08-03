News

AK-47-wielding robbers on the run in Sydney after sticking rifle into guard's back

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Three machine gun-wielding thugs attempt to rob a cash-transit van and pointed a rifle into a guard's back in a terrifying hold-up caught on CCTV in Sydney's inner west.

Police are still trying to hunt the perpetrators who approached an Armaguard van outside the Broadway Shopping Centre in Glebe, three years ago.

The armed robbers threatened a guard and demanded access to the vehicle before stealing the his firearm on March 4, 2013. Photo: NSW Police

CCTV shows the thieves, armed with assault rifles and a pistol, threatening a guard and demanding access to the vehicle before stealing his firearm.

A shot was fired, but the men only managed to take the guard's gun, but not any of the cash.

Soon after, they fled from Bay Street in a dark grey Audi RS6 station wagon driven by a fourth man.

The armed perpetrators approached an Armaguard van outside the Broadway Shopping Centre in Glebe three years ago. Photo: NSW Police

One of the thugs stole the guard's pistol and fired a shot. Photo: NSW Police

It was later revealed, the Audi was stolen during an alleged aggravated break-in at McMahons Point the morning before.

It was discovered partially burnt out at Kingsgrove in August 2014.

Two men, now aged 29 and 23, were charged in the days following the incident and are currently before the courts.

Serious Crime Squad are still hunting down the getaway driver and another perpetrator involved in the dramatic hold-up.

Robbery and Serious Crime Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Brad Monk is hoping the CCTV from March 4 2013 will trigger someone's memory and lead to new information regarding the attempted robbery.

“We are asking the community, particularly residents of apartment complexes in the Inner West, to think back – can you recall the Audi being parked in your building’s car park around that time?" Det Monk said.

“It’s also likely the firearms, including the revolver stolen from the security guard, could have been stored in the vehicle for a period of time."

Police are still hunting man about 175cm tall, with an athletic build and was wearing a black balaclava, a black ski jacket, and black pants during the robbery. Police Photo: NSW Police

Police are still hunting a thug as described as being about 175cm tall, with an athletic build who was wearing a black balaclava, a black ski jacket, and black pants during the robbery.

The driver of the Audi, who did not get out of the car, has not been described.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

