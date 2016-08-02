If Australian officials are finally happy with Australia’s Olympic lodgings in Brazil, someone forgot to pass the news on to NBA star Andrew Bogut.

Aussie basketball star Andrew Bogut rips Rio Olympic lodgings to shreds

Australia’s most famous basketballer appears less than impressed with his accommodations in Rio, posting a series of tweets complaining of short beds, absent shower curtains, and lavish conditions across town for team officials.

“In the OLY village. Upon first looks its only fitting I will be posting pics with the hashtag #IOCLuxuryLodging #rio2016,” Bogut said on Tuesday morning, Australian time.

He continued by publishing his efforts to construct a shower curtain, something that was apparently absent from his flood-prone room.

Australia’s Olympic team hit world headlines immediately upon arriving at their Rio lodgings, which they quickly declared unlivable.

Exposed wires, pooling water and exposed pipes were among the early gripes.

After a brief spat with the city’s mayor, legions of tradesmen were deployed to get the Olympic village up to standard.

Apparently, that standard does still not meet Andrew Bogut’s requirements though.

The star basketballer has also suggested that a bed suitable for his 2.13 metre frame.