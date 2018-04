A car has caught alight while parked at Sydney Airport on Monday night.

In vision captured by Matt Davis, the Holden Commodore is quickly fully engulfed in the blaze.

The fire broke out at Sydney Airport's Blu Emu Long-Term carpark on Ross Smith Avenue.

It is unclear if the fire spread to the vehicles parked next to the Commodore before fire crews arrived.

Attempts are being made to contact the vehicle's owner.