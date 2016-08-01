Woman ‘hunted down like a rabbit’ in terrifying 'love spat'

A woman has been jailed for 12 years after she stalked, bashed and suffocated her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend in a jealous rage.

Amy Kasehagen followed her unsuspecting victim Bronson Hayter for months, monitoring her every day schedule and documenting plans to kill the 28-year-old in April last year.

Ms Hayter, who was the girlfriend of Ms Kasehagen’s ex-boyfriend at the time of the attack, told the court she felt “hunt down like a rabbit in the spotlight” and only escaped the mad attack when Ms Kasehagen got distracted by the phone.

The 28-year-old was able to run to a neighbour’s house in Glenelg and call for help after she had been bashed 10 times with a hammer, partially strangled with a scarf and suffocated with a plastic bag.

“Your attack on Ms Hayter was extremely brutal, premeditated and undoubtedly terrifying for her,” Justice David Lovell said.

"The victim, to her knowledge, had never met or had any contact with you (before the attack)."

7 News obtained some of the chilling mobile phone vision taken by Ms Kasehagen as she stalked and plotted to kill her ex-boyfriend’s lover.

“Just gonna be a tad little bit harder to get in than I thought,” Ms Kasehagen can be heard saying as she films outside Ms Hayter’s home.

Photos and notes describing how she planned to kill Ms Hayter were also uncovered in court.

Ms Kasehagen must serve a minimum seven years before she will be eligible for parole.