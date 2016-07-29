Video footage has captured the chilling moment a creepy intruder broke into a US couple’s home and watched them sleep for up to 15 minutes.

Creepy intruder breaks into home, watches couple sleep and Mr Robot on TV for 15 minutes

Chicago couple Jordan Buranskas and her boyfriend Jack Mackercher had reportedly fallen asleep on their couch while watching Mr Robot, when an intruder managed to break into their home via an upstairs window.

The couple told WGN TV that when they woke up they were completely unaware the man had been inside their home, until Miss Buranskas realised her purse had been stolen.

When the pair reviewed their CCTV footage of their living room, they were terrified to find a man had been standing over them as they slept.



The couple thought the man was watching Mr Robot, which was playing on the TV, as he left quickly after the credits started rolling.

“He stood there for about 5 minutes the first time then walked away, then came back and hovered over us again for another 5 minutes,” Miss Buranskas told local media.

The couple suspected the man had made his way inside the home through a fire escape and entered through their master bedroom.

They said they would be ramping up their home security in the future.