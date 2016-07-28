Safety experts use stickers to slow motorists

News

Inside the putrid squalor that forced Adelaide authorities to act
Yahoo7 News /

The Australian Road Safety Foundation is urging residents to take part in a new safety campaign and apply stickers to their bins.

The large stickers, which include photos of children stepping out onto the road, aims to cut residential traffic speed and keep drivers aware of possible hazards.

“We believe these stickers have the potential to have a real impact on our roads.” ARSF CEO Russell White said.

The new safety stickers in a bid to deter speeding motorists. Source: ARSF

“We have seen some very effective road safety campaigns in recent years that highlight the danger that speeding poses to children crossing streets.

“If someone is exceeding the speed limit, we hope these stickers will prompt them to immediately slow down. Even small changes in vehicle speed can have a dramatic impact on stopping distances.”

So far 12 Australian pedestrians under the age of 18 have died this year.

Thirteen children died as pedestrians in 2012, according to the Australian Road Deaths Database.

More than 5000 stickers have already been distributed to neighbourhoods across the country.

To order your sticker, go to [www.australianroadsafetyfoundation.com|www.australianroadsafetyfoundation.com|popup=true]

