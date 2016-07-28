Woman rushed to hospital after 'stabbed in face' north of Brisbane

A manhunt is underway after a woman was brutally stabbed in the face, chest and legs during an alleged attack north of Brisbane.

The 32-year-old woman was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night in a critical condition after she was found by neighbours about 7pm at a Kallangur address.

"The victim was inside her house for a short time, where we believe she was attacked by an unknown person where she was stabbed to various parts of her body," said Detective Inspector Russell Halfpenny on Thursday.

Police attended the home on Paul Street, after neighbours contacted emergency services when they found the woman.

It's believed neighbours heard screams and notified police, they reportedly gave her first aid until help arrived.

Detective Inspector Russell Halfpenny says a woman was stabbed at her home by an unknown person last night in Kallangur. — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) July 28, 2016

She was found with stab wounds to her face, chest and legs, according to a police media statement.

"We found a knife at the scene, but we haven't been able to forensically match that at this stage," Detective Halfpenny said.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police do not believe her injuries are life-threatening.

Det Insp Halfpenny says police located a knife at the scene - it is believed that was the weapon used to stab the woman. #Kallangur — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) July 28, 2016

Feedback from the hospital this morning is that her injuries are not considered life-threatening at this stage. #Kallangur — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) July 28, 2016

Queensland Police are hunting for the alleged attacker and are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV or anyone who was driving in the area who might have dashcam footage.

Police told reporters on Thursday that they have a number of leads they are following up.

A crime scene has been established at the Paul Street address.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.