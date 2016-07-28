Man questioned in relation to William Tyrrell faces child sex charges

News

Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Yahoo7 News

A man who was questioned in the case of missing New South Wales boy William Tyrrell has been charged with child sex offences in Victoria.

William 'Bill' Spedding, 65, is facing five charges of indecent assault and two of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Mr Spedding is due to face Ballarat Magistrates Court today for a filing hearing.

He was charged by Victorian police for offences which are unrelated to the Tyrrell case.

Bill Spedding will today face a filing hearing over child sex offences in Victoria. Source: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

The alleged offences date back to the 1980's, and are reportedly related to a girl Mr Spedding knew.

The white goods repairman from the mid-north coast initially emerged as a person of interest in the case of missing boy William Tyrell.


The three-year-old vanished without a trace on September 12, 2014, just metres from where his family was sitting.

He had been playing in the front garden of his grandmother’s home in Kendall, wearing a spider man costume.

Two years on, there has still been no sign of him.

William was last seen wearing this spider-man costume. Source: NSW Police

In September 2015, his disappearance was referred to the Corner's Court, although the investigation is continuing in the belief he is still alive.

"When I realised that William was missing – I think back to that moment where I just went, 'I can't hear him, why, why can't I hear him'," William’s mother told media after his disappearance.

Mr Spedding was previously questioned in relation to William's disappearance.

He had reportedly been in touch with William's grandmother, regarding her washing machine.

Following William's believed abduction, Mr Spedding's property in Bonny Hills was searched by police.

He was one of many people being questioned at the time.

In 2015, he released a YouTube clip declaring his innocence in the matter, stating he had "no involvement whatsoever" in William's disappearance.

