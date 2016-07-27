A new initiative has been launched today to help young Kiwi women who can't afford tampons and pads.

Too poor for their period: Kiwi girls missing school because they can't afford sanitary products

Manurewa MP and Labour Youth Affairs spokesperson Louisa Wall said some female students do not have access to sanitary items, and are missing school as a result.

“Some girls stay home when it’s their period because they cannot afford sanitary products. Others resort to makeshift and unhygienic measures such as recycling used pads or improvising pads from old clothes, rags, newspapers and other materials—putting them at risk of infection and sickness.”

She said it wasn't only an issue for high school students, but also for university students who typically don’t have much money.

“Some university students can’t afford to take public transport or have to skip meals when it’s their period so they have money to buy pads and tampons.”

Ms Wall said female sanitary products were "not a luxury".

"But for young Kiwi women on tight budgets they’re an expense that’s hard to afford,” Ms Wall said.

Nevada Lee-Mariu, President of Young Labour, said young women in New Zealand should not been forced to stay home for one week every month because they can’t afford these products.

"This should not be happening anywhere in the world and certainly should not be happening in New Zealand.”

Wall and Lee-Mariu are encouraging people to donate to an initiative called The Foodbank Project.

The Foodbank Project, which is a collaboration between Ms Wall, The Salvation Army, Countdown supermarkets and web developer Lucid, will see “Women’s Hygiene” bundles worth $15 each distributed to The Salvation Army’s foodbanks.

Countdown supplier Kimberley-Clark has kickstarted the campaign with $2,500 worth of sanitary products as a donation.

In a pilot project, The Salvation Army will approach schools in Wellington and Porirua to talk about discretely supplying sanitary products to young women who need them.

“We don’t want any of our young women to miss out on learning opportunities,” says Major Pam Waugh, head of Salvation Army Community Ministries.

“We know that poverty can follow people throughout their lifetime, so it’s essential students who are making every effort to improve their future prospects are not held back because it’s ‘that time of the month’.”