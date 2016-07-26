A mother-of-three caught speeding more than double the limit outside a Melbourne school says she was distracted by children in her car.

Woman blames kids in back seat for school zone speeding

The 32-year-old was clocked at 90km/h in a 40km/h zone with her three children inside the Holden Captiva.

Police were waiting, during an operation targeting dangerous driving in school zones and say the mother’s actions put other children at risk.

“She says she’s distracted by the kids in the back, which is just a little poetic that she’s a little more worried about her kids than the rest of the kids on the road,” Senior constable Ken Zeffert said.

The woman lost her licence and was slapped with a $700 fine.

The mother-of-three wasn’t the only person nabbed in Tuesday’s crackdown.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly caught driving without a licence, with a warrant out for his arrest.

The man tried to claim he was simply re-parking the car when stopped.

Officers involved in the sting caught a driver speeding every few minutes through school zones.