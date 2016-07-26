News

15 killed in stabbing attack at Japan disability centre

Yahoo7 News /

At least 15 people have been killed in a knife attack on a disabled care home in Japan.

Reports of the number of deaths have varied in early hours after the attack, however it is believed at least 15 are dead and 45 people are injured.

Many of the injured are in a critical condition.

Emergency services attend the scene. Photo: Reuters

An ambulance arrives at the facility after the attack. Photo: AP

The centre is located in Kanagawa, a coastal region south of Tokyo.

According to local media reports, police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Kanagawa after he turned himself in.

There are claims the attacker was a former worker at the facility but his motive is still unknown.

An aerial view of the centre. Photo: AP

Photo: Google Maps

The last mass-stabbing in Japan occurred on June 8, 2008, after a man drove a truck into a crowd at a shopping centre. Three people died from the collision.

He then stabbed 12 people, killing four of those in the rampage.

