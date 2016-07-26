News

Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Protesters in stand off with police over deportation of refugee

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News

A dramatic effort from a Victorian human rights activist group to stop a refugee from being deported back to Manus Island has failed.

Community action group GetUp! followed the police van that was transporting a Sudanese refugee to Melbourne Airport where they were able to stop the vehicle and block its path.

In the early hours of the morning, protesters sat in front and behind the vehicle and blocked the entrance into gate 24 in a peaceful protest



Protesters sit in front and behind the vehicle. Photo: Twitter/Adrian Dodd

They were photographed sitting in on the road in front of the airport's boom gates holding a sign that reads: "People who are seeking asylum belong in our communities".

The protest came to an end when officers were able to remove the man from the van and walk him into the airport grounds.

Police attend the scene at Melbourne Airport. Photo: 7 News

The man, identified by the group as "Waleed", was being held in the offshore processing centre on Manus Island when he became ill several months ago.

He was brought to Melbourne for treatment and is scheduled to depart as planned.

