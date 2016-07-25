DPP appeal against Deborah Levy's sentence dismissed

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has had its appeal against the seven-month suspended sentence for Deborah Levy dismissed.

Levy, 60, was 'high on cannabis' when she crashed into Channel Seven television personality Glenn Wheeler while he was riding his scooter through Woolooware in January 2015.

She was sentenced in March and was given a two-year good behaviour bond and three-year licence suspension, a penalty that the DPP deemed inadequate.

“The Crown submits this was more than just a momentary misjudgment of a gap in the traffic or inattention causing a drift into an oncoming lane … this offender was clearly not paying attention at all to the road conditions,” prosecutor ­Nanette Williams wrote in a submission to the District Court.

Mr Wheeler was left with brain damage and a severed artery in one leg.

In April last year, Mr Wheeler’s son Dane said his father was also suffering from post trauma amnesia.

He told 2GB his father recognised his family and friends, but his memory wasn’t quite working yet.

"We don't know how long it is going to take or what it's going to take to get him back on his feet,” he said.

Levy's original seven-month sentence stands.