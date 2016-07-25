Woolworths is set to cut 500 jobs as part of an 'overhaul' of its business, the ABC has reported.

Woolworths set to axe 500 jobs as part of an 'overhaul'

According to Fairfax Media, the company will be hit with restructuring costs of almost $1 billion after the retail giant said a new operating model would lead to the job cuts.

About 500 roles will be removed from supply chain and support office, while 1,000 people will be moved into "businesses to improve accountability and help us better support our store teams and customers," Chief executive Brad Banducci Banducci said in a statement.

"Today's announcement demonstrates both the progress we are making and our absolute commitment to act quickly to rebuild the business by doing the right thing by our customers, shareholders, team and suppliers," he said.

The supermarket giant said the cost of restructuring will be $766 million after tax.

The ABC has also reported that budget department store Big W is expected to make a loss of up to $17 million for the 2016 financial year.