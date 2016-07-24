'He felt like a neutered dog': Michael Jackson's former doctor claims pop star was given injections to 'delay puberty'

Michael Jackson’s controversial former doctor, Conrad Murray, says the pop star felt like ‘a neutered dog’ addressing theories the singer was chemically castrated as a child.

Speaking with Sunrise Murray claimed Jackson told him his father had given him hormone injections when he was 13 to deal with changes in his voice.

He claimed the singer struggled to maintain his voice during puberty and was given hormones to prevent his voice from breaking.

“That’s a very earth shattering problem Michael has dealt with for some time,” Murray said.

“It’s important to maintain that if you want to continue with longevity, otherwise careers are ended.”

When questioned about whether Jackson’s father and family conspired to ‘chemically castrate’ him so his voice wouldn’t break, he responded with ‘those were Michael’s words’.

“Those were Michael’s words, that he had been chemically castrated… that was a hard pill to swallow and hard to live with,” he said.

Murray said he had explained to Jackson said hormone injections weren’t the same as medical castration but he said that Jackson had ‘always lived with the fact that he had been castrated’.

“He felt like a neutered dog,” he said.

The claims back Professor Alain Branchereau’s suggestions that the singer was chemically castrated as a child, using the synthetic anti-male hormone drug cyproterone.

Speaking from Florida with Weekend Sunrise, Murray was questioned about Jackson’s bizarre life, something he describe as behaviour which ‘hinged on the boundaries of being abnormal.’

He defended the man who he called his friend and patient.

“Even though that was the case it does not define that he was absolutely a monster or anything else heinous to society,” Dr Murray said.

When asked about the reasons why Jackson wanted to remove the colour in his skin, Dr Murray said the singer’s past had been a ‘monumental disaster’.

“Michael carried a lot of pain and heavy load… he had an abnormal approach to that,” he said.

“He felt he could no longer look at that person in the mirror and get away from the issues that bothered him.

“The colour of his skin could be changed, his hair could be changed…but his memory never failed.”

Dr Murray claimed Jackson expressed an interest in wanting to have a brain transplant as a form of ‘running away from himself’ and memories of the past.

Murray also opened up about the night the late singer died.

Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for administering sedative Propofal to Jackson, causing him to fall unconscious and eventually stop breathing in 2009.

He said he believes the King of Pop secretly took another drug on that night.

“I didn’t think [the 25ml of Propofal he administered him] was possible to cause sedation,” he claimed.

“I discovered MJ lifeless. I totally disagree that the amount I gave him caused sedation. I think in my absence he took something else.”

The disgraced doctor was sentenced to the maximum penalty of four years of incarceration in 2011.

Murray spoke with Weekend Sunrise about his new book: This Is It!: The Secret lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson.

The interview came on the same day the Mirror revealed Murray hoped to get his medical licence back to practice again in the US.

Six years on from being blamed for Jackson’s death, the specialist said he saw no reason why he shouldn’t be allowed to return to making a living from the profession.

The specialist had applied to have his suspension lifted, claiming he had to rely on hand outs from friends.

Murray insists he is an innocent man.