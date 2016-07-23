Eyewitness video shows horrifying moment gunman opens fire in Munich shooting

WARNING, DISTRESSING: Horrifying eyewitness footage has emerged of the moment a gunman opened fire at innocent bystanders during the Munich shooting.

Footage posted on Facebook shows a man dressed in a dark t-shirt emerge from a building near a McDonald’s, before pointing a gun at several onlookers.

LIVE UPDATES: MUNICH SHOOTING RAMPAGE

He then calmly opens fire multiple times while striding forward, as pedestrians flee for their lives in every direction.

The gunman opens fire with a pistol-style weapon.

The apparent gunman continues firing, with several gunshots captured on camera and at least 15 heard in total.

The person filming quickly runs for cover as shots are still heard, with screaming clearly audible in the background.