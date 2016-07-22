A domestic violence support service says it is outraged by a secret Facebook page where Australian men appear to encourage each other to share vulgar images of women and intimate sex stories.

Outrage over vulgar men's Facebook page

The RED HEART Campaign has taken to social media to out the “disgusting’, “disturbing” page called Blokes Advice.

“There’s a secret page where Aussie men are encouraging each other to rape women, bombard them with explicit images and … well pretty much everything disgusting you can possibly think off,” the campaign said in its post.

“Be warned these images are disturbing.”

In one of the more alarming posts, a man jokes about having sex with his girlfriend’s two friends and her cousin.

Another man, using the fake name Dan Slambo, then jokes about having hate sex with a woman and allowing his “brothers and mates” to “gangbang” her.

“She cried. I won,” the disturbing post says.

The posts have been described by other Facebook users as “degrading” and “terrifying” while others have described the users as “pigs” and like “pack animals”.

Some of the page’s members have taken to social media to defend the group, saying it's just men talking themselves up.

Another defends the page by saying there is no point talking to a women unless it leads to sex.

A third member claims there is a female version of the page which is “just as bad”.