Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe
Stop mould before it drains your health and finances

Stop mould before it drains your health and finances

Damien Hansen
Yahoo7 News /

While sunshine can be a welcome relief after several days of rain, the combination of the two can become a breeding ground for mould.

Stop mould before it drains your health - and your finances

Stop mould before it drains your health - and your finances

In south-east Queensland, outbreaks of household mould are causing medical problems for some residents, after one house was covered wall-to-wall with the fungus.

With respiratory protection and their skin covered head to toe, expert mould removalists entered the flat in Brisbane's West End to tackle the outbreak.

Mould Men work to remove the mould from the unit in Brisbane. Photo: 7 News


Karl Coppen from Mould Men said winter was the worst month for mould as residents liked to keep doors and windows shut to stay warm, creating the perfect conditions for growth.

"Something like this would take several months to get this bad, but over the cause of a winter it can certainly start affecting tenants," Mr Coppen said.

Mould can cause irritation to the lungs, nose, skin, throat and eyes. It thrives in damp, poorly ventilated places and is an issue all year round.

Inside the flat, the windows, curtains and ceilings were also covered.

The combination of rain followed by warm weather creates the perfect breeding ground for mould. Photo: 7 News

One expert warned against the use of bleach, saying vinegar is a much more effective option. Photo: 7 News


Building Biologist Pauline Ferguson wants people to focus on containing mould before it spreads.

She said supermarkets are full of products claiming to remove mould but warns against using bleach.

"It will take the colour out so it will look like the stuff is gone but it will be nice clean mould," she told 7 News. "I count bad mould as anything more than a handful."

To help get rid of mould, use a reverse-cycle air conditioner or a dehumidifier to take moisture out of the room.

Mould tends to appear more frequently in winter. Photo: 7 News


For any spots that remain, a hair dryer can be used to attack rising damp.

If the mould patch is smaller than the size of your hand, use a vinegar and water solution to wipe it down.

Once mould sets in, it can be an ongoing drain on both health and finances.

