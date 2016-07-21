Stop mould before it drains your health and finances

While sunshine can be a welcome relief after several days of rain, the combination of the two can become a breeding ground for mould.

Stop mould before it drains your health - and your finances

In south-east Queensland, outbreaks of household mould are causing medical problems for some residents, after one house was covered wall-to-wall with the fungus.

With respiratory protection and their skin covered head to toe, expert mould removalists entered the flat in Brisbane's West End to tackle the outbreak.



Karl Coppen from Mould Men said winter was the worst month for mould as residents liked to keep doors and windows shut to stay warm, creating the perfect conditions for growth."Something like this would take several months to get this bad, but over the cause of a winter it can certainly start affecting tenants," Mr Coppen said.Mould can cause irritation to the lungs, nose, skin, throat and eyes. It thrives in damp, poorly ventilated places and is an issue all year round.Inside the flat, the windows, curtains and ceilings were also covered.Building Biologist Pauline Ferguson wants people to focus on containing mould before it spreads.

She said supermarkets are full of products claiming to remove mould but warns against using bleach.

"It will take the colour out so it will look like the stuff is gone but it will be nice clean mould," she told 7 News. "I count bad mould as anything more than a handful."



To help get rid of mould, use a reverse-cycle air conditioner or a dehumidifier to take moisture out of the room.



For any spots that remain, a hair dryer can be used to attack rising damp.

If the mould patch is smaller than the size of your hand, use a vinegar and water solution to wipe it down.

Once mould sets in, it can be an ongoing drain on both health and finances.