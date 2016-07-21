Two men jailed over 'ferocious' street fight

Two men who went on a violent rampage in Cronulla have been jailed, but an appeal has already been launched by one of the men over what he says is a “severe” punishment.

Luke Townsend and Ben Cotton were caught on CCTV attacking two teenagers outside a Cronulla bar.

In the "ferocious attack", vision shows one of the teen victims hit by a man twice his size.

It also shows another victim cowering on the pavement as one of the attackers taunts him, and another trying to incite a fight by yelling “you want this or similar”.

Victim Daniel Green says the men were in a rage on the night.

“I put my hand up, and kept on yelling for him to stop,” he said.

“And he just didn’t stop.”

Earlier in the night, the same men were captured on security vision punching a second victim at the Sting Bar.

In court on Thursday, Townsend was sentenced to at least 18 months jail, while co-accused Cotton was jailed for 21 months.

Victim Daniel Ward, who suffered a broken nose and chipped teeth in the fight, said the jail term was deserved.

“Someone could have died. It could have been a lot worse if someone died,” he said.

“I thought they got what they deserved.”

Defence lawyer Brett Galloway described the jail terms as “pretty tough”.

“I think it’s fair to say that violent 'yobo' behaviour is not to be accepted,” he said.

Lawyers for Townsend immediately appealed his jail sentence and applied for bail.

After a short hearing, that bail was refused.

Townsend will remain behind bars until his court appearance next month.