Late bid to keep Australian jihadist's brother behind bars

The brother of notorious Australian jihadist Mohamad Elomar is set to walk from prison after serving almost three years for assaulting a police officer.

Ahmed Elomar attacked the officer with a wooden pole during a violent protest at Hyde Park in 2012.

He was due to be released from prison this week but the State Government lodged an appeal on Wednesday in a bid to keep the father-of-three behind bars.

Corrections Minister David Elliott lodged a Supreme Court application to have the 33-year-old former boxer’s parole overturned.

The State Government claims Mr Elomar has displayed “concerning extremist beliefs” while serving time in custody.

Just last month NSW Corrective Services commissioner Peter Severin urged the state’s parole board not to release Elomar.

Mr Severin claimed Elomar was part of inmate group who administered Sharia law in Goulburn’s jail.

In his parole board submission, Mr Severin also suggested the 33-year-old considered his younger brother Mohamad as a “martyr” and had engaged in “intimidating” behaviour towards guards and other inmates.

Elomar’s brother Mohammad was killed while fighting for Islamic State in Syria in 2015.

The application to keep Mr Elomar behind bars will be heard on Thursday.