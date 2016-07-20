Cop's deadly bus struggle caught on camera

A man wanted by police for a bizarre crime spree in the US has been fatally shot on a public bus after he lunged at a female officer’s gun.

Miguel Chaves-Angles was behaving erratically when he boarded the bus in Oklahoma City on June 25.

Out of breath and confused, he asked the driver, John Mobley Jr, to drive “non-stop” and tried to give him his credit card as payment to keep the doors closed.

After standing at the front of the bus for two minutes, Chaves-Angles then jumped into a luggage storage area and grabbed the vehicle’s fire extinguisher.

“Hey man, you can’t use that,” Mr Mobley tells the passenger. “Leave that alone.”

The bus comes to a halt and the driver orders Chaves-Angles off the bus. But instead of leaving, the troubled man pulls the pin from the extinguisher.

“Everybody off the bus,” Mr Mobley yelled, prompting passengers to run out the door and onto the street.

Moments later, a policewoman appears at the door with her gun drawn.

Chaves-Angles retreats back inside and grabs the fire extinguisher, attempting to throw it at her as she boards the bus.

He then lunges at her gun, and as the pair fall to the floor, a shot is fired.

Hearing the shot, the male officer runs onto the bus and finds the suspect and his partner wrestling over the firearm in the aisle of the bus.

Immediately he draws his weapon and fires several rounds at point blank range, killing Chaves-Angles instantly.

In the lead up to the shooting, the 42-year-old suspect was seen inside a church, banging his head against the floor, reportedly upset about his upcoming divorce.

A police officer had approached him inside the church and persuaded him to visit a nearby hospital for a check up.

After leaving the hospital, Chaves-Angles was allegedly seen bashing a car window with a rock before hijacking a car with two female occupants inside.

After being followed by concerned witnesses, the suspect left the car and ran into a nearby mechanic shop where he locked himself inside.

The manager reportedly told him to leave, which is when Chaves-Angles ran back on to the street and onto the approaching bus.

Police confirmed no one else was injured in the incident, although the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.