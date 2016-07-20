The Republican Party has formally nominated Donald Trump for president of the United States today, capping a roller-coaster campaign that saw the billionaire tycoon defeat 16 White House rivals.

It's official: Republican Party nominates Donald Trump for president

"It's my honour to be able to throw Donald Trump over the top in the delegation count tonight with 89 delegates,” his son Donald Trump Jr said as he announced the results from his home state of New York.

“Congratulations Dad, we love you," he shouted in delight at the Republican National Convention as the delegates erupted in cheers and applause.

Trump is expected to formally accept the nomination in a speech at the convention in Cleveland on Thursday, before facing off against Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November election battle.

An instrumental remix of Frank Sinatra's hit "New York, New York" boomed into the arena after the announcement as delighted delegates swayed in time with the music and waved their arms in the air.

"It's unbelievable. It's surreal. I'm so proud of my father. I'm so proud. We all are," Trump's eldest daughter and businesswoman Ivanka, often described as his secret weapon, told CNN.

"It's amazing. He's the ultimate outsider and he did it. We are so proud of him."

It comes after Donald Trump Jr came to the defence of his father's wife, Melania Trump, after she was accused of plagiarising Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech at the Democratic National Convention.

He told reporters he believed Melania Trump had delivered a phenomenal speech.

Melania Trump's address to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Monday night contained a section that was strikingly similar to words delivered at the Democratic convention in 2008 by the woman she hopes to succeed as first lady.

The internet was flooded with alleged evidence of the plagiarism following the speech, but Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort told The Associated Press the issue had been "totally blown out of proportion".

"There were a few words on it, but they're not words that were unique words," he said.

"Ninety-nine percent of that speech talked about her being an immigrant and love of country and love of family and everything else," he added.

Journalist Jarrett Hill noticed a particular paragraph in the speech which seems to have been copied verbatim from Michelle Obama's speech.

Melania Trump's speech read as follows: “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond; that you do what you say, and keep your promise; that you treat people with respect; they taught and showed me values and morals in their daily life.

"That is a lesson that I continue to pass along to our son. And we need to pass those lessons on to the many generations to follow. Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

In her speech, Michelle Obama said: "And Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you're going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don't know them, and even if you don't agree with them.

"And Barack and I set out to build lives guided by these values, and pass them on to the next generation. Because we want our children -- and all children in this nation -- to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them."

Mr Manafort told CNN the 46-year-old former model knew "her speech was going to be scrutinised" and said claims she lifted parts of Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech were "just absurd".

He even tried to shift the blame on to Hillary Clinton.

"I mean, this is, once again, an example of when a woman threatens Hillary Clinton, how she seeks out to demean her and take her down," Mr Manafort said.

"It's not going to work."

Democrats said the speech showed that Trump's team is not ready for prime time.

"Real amateur hour," Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to Obama, told CNN. "They screwed up the first night."

Earlier in the day, in an interview with Matt Lauer on MSNBC, Melania said she wrote her own speech, with "as little help as possible".

- With AFP and AAP