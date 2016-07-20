'It was worse than a freight train': Tornado smashes into house as fast and furious winds batter the North Island

A Te Awamutu family have described the moment a tornado pummelled through their property last night, as wild winds lashed parts of the North Island.

Daryl Ritsema told NZME she was enjoying a quiet evening at her Laurie St home with her husband Peter when it was violently disrupted by the twister.

She said the first clue came when the fire in their lounge started spewing smoke and embers into the room.

"There was a big noise like a freight train and the fire starting blowing out. Then there was this big bang," she told NZME.

The Laurie St resident said she knew a tornado was about to hit, and so she raced to get her children to safety.

"I went running to the kids and said, 'quick, quick, into the bathroom'."

She opened windows in her home before going back to join her three adult children.

Ms Ritsema said the tornado "came out of the blue" and "was worse than a freight train".

She said while her family was shaken, she was glad no one had been injured.

The chimney had been damaged at the property, a large tree was uprooted on their front lawn, and tiles on the roof of the home had been damaged.

Rachel Ritema told Newshub her aunty and uncle came over and called emergency services and the Fire Service secured their chimney and put tarpaulins over the roof.

"They came inside and put the fire out. We've got soot everywhere inside, so we've got a bit of a clean-up job," she said.

The twister also left a number of fences in her neighbourhood flattened, and a garden shed was even lifted over a house before being dropped into a neighbour's backyard.

The Fire Service was kept busy overnight fielding weather-related calls across Auckland and Waikato.

Fairfax also reported that strong winds had swept through parts of Waikato overnight, sending a trampoline and outdoor furniture flying and uprooting trees.

Several trees were also brought down in Hamilton and in west Auckland.

MetService said frequent gusts, reaching 90-100km/hr, hit Auckland's suburbs overnight, with 128 km/hr gusts blasting Manukau Heads.

The forecaster also said that since midnight 144kmh gusts swept over the Kaimai Ranges, while in eastern Wairarapa winds reached 120kmh and 105kmh at Cape Reinga.

Fairfax reported that a gust of 100kmh was recorded at Auckland's Harbour Bridge at 2am, while the wind speed at Auckland Airport had been gusting up to 70kmh.

The New Zealand Transport Agency took to Twitter to warn commuters to drive with care this morning.

MetService last night issued a severe weather watch for the possibility that westerly gales may become severe about exposed parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Waikato and Waitomo until late Wednesday morning.

While the strong winds over the northern part of the North Island were expected to ease this morning, southwest gales were expected to hit the South Island later today.

A weather watch is in place for the possibility that southwest gales may become severe about Dunedin, Clutha, coastal Southland and Stewart Island from late this afternoon, then about Nelson, particularly Golden Bay, from tonight.

The southwesterlies are forecast to ease Thursday morning.

