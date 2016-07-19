A Gold Coast schoolboy has died after telling friends “I think I’m allergic” to the calamari he cooked in a home economics class.

Gold Coast teen dies after calamari allergic reaction

Breyton Horomona’s heartbroken parents made the decision to switch off his life support on Saturday, five days after the 15-year-old was placed in an induced coma.

The talented basketballer, who had no known allergies, went into cardiac arrest just 10 minutes after eating calamari he made at Helensvale State High School.

Despite the best efforts of teachers, Breyton was placed in an induced coma at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Close friend Brendan Cook said he knew something was wrong when he didn’t see Breyton at the assembly shortly after the emergency.

“When I saw him in hospital, I just stared at him because it was a massive shock for me seeing someone that was like a brother to me hooked up to so many wires and tubes down his throat,” he told Newscorp.

Helensvale State High School principal Mark Blackshaw described the incident as “heart-breaking”.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with the Horomona family and we have communicated our deepest condolences and sympathies,” he said.

“Our school will also continue to offer any assistance to all in our school community deeply affected by this tragedy.”

Breyton’s uncle took to social media to thank the community and the hospital staff for their support.

“(Breyton) just lifted the room,” he said.

“We sent him off with a hearty haka from the boys.”

Breyton’s parents, who reportedly moved to the Gold Coast in recent years, agreed to donate their son’s organs.

Breyton is the third Helensvale student to die suddenly in less than a year.

Sixteen-year-old Liam Enese died of pneumonia last August and 12-year-old Lachlan Wall died the following month from an extremely rare blood infection.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Horomona family. To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/2edzxkhy

