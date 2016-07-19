Couple ‘drowning in debt’ before wife vanished

Prior to Karen Ristevski's disappearance last month, she and her husband were reportedly encountering financial difficulties.

Couple ‘drowning in debt’ before wife’s disappearance

It is believed the Melbourne woman left her home at Avondale Heights close to three weeks ago, on June 29, to get some fresh air following an argument over financial issues with her husband, Borce Ristevski.

The 47-year-old missing woman and her husband are reportedly partners in a business Bella Bleu. Mrs Ristevski is listed as a sole shareholder and Mr Ristevski as a director of another business, The Australian reports.

The publication claims a caveat, thought to be brought on by unpaid rent, was lodged in February by a shopping centre owner over the missing woman's Avondale Heights property.

It reports the caveat prevents the property, thought to be worth up to $1.1million, from being transferred or sold.

The Australian also reports the problems with finances for the family are thought to date back more than ten years following the disintegration of a rag trade business.

Earlier reports state investigators had spoken with her 52-year-old husband as part of the ongoing investigation.

He was unable to provide any answers to where Karen went after their argument, and was released pending further inquiries.

Yahoo7 News is not suggesting Mr Ristevski is involved in the disappearance of his wife.

Those close to Mrs Ristevski have reportedly said her disappearance is out of character.

The missing woman didn’t show up to work at the Watergardens Town Centre, increasing concerns about her whereabouts.

Karen Ristevski has been described as having shoulder-length brown hair and a slim build and is 160cm tall.

She is believed to have had a Coach purse and handbag with her and was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket.

The investigation into Mrs Ristevski's disappearance remains ongoing.

Anyone who sees Karen is urged to contact triple zero (000) or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 immediately.