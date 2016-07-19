Three charged with alleged murder after teen found stabbed to death in Sydney's west

Three people have been charged with the alleged murder of a teen who was stabbed to death in Sydney’s west.

Police and paramedics were called to Marco Avenue in Panania about 6pm Monday, following reports a fight involving up to 15 people had broken out near a convenience store.

It’s reported paramedics arrived to find an injured 18-year-old man with a knife still lodged in his back.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Liverpool Hospital, however he died a short time later.

A witness claimed the man had been stabbed in the fight and was bleeding heavily, according to reports.

Homicide detectives and officers from the Bankstown Local Area Command have set up a large crime scene at three different locations across Panania.

Detectives have since charged a 17-year-old boy and two men, aged 18 and 20, with murder.

The 17-year-old was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Children's Court Tuesday.

The older men were also refused bail and will appear in Bankstown Local Court Tuesday.