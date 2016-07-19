News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Three charged with alleged murder after teen found stabbed to death in Sydney's west

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

Three people have been charged with the alleged murder of a teen who was stabbed to death in Sydney’s west.

Sacramento Police Chief: Community Needs to Heal
2:00

Sacramento Police Chief: Community Needs to Heal
Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
1:33

Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal La. Shooting
3:31

Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal La. Shooting
1 Baton Rouge officer fired, 1 suspended in deadly shooting
1:13

1 Baton Rouge officer fired, 1 suspended in deadly shooting
One Baton Rouge officer fired, other suspended over shooting death of Alton Sterling
0:54

One Baton Rouge officer fired, other suspended over shooting death of Alton Sterling
Russia claims U.K. police search Aeroflot flight
1:15

Russia claims U.K. police search Aeroflot flight
Autopsy: Stephon Clark Shot 7 Times From Behind
2:00

Autopsy: Stephon Clark Shot 7 Times From Behind
0330_0500_nat_hunt
0:22

Police hunting man who bashed another man
Man Destroys Restaurant Awning After He Discovers Kitchen Is Closed
0:37

Man Destroys Restaurant Awning After He Discovers Kitchen Is Closed
0304_0700_nat_dog
0:20

Young girl killed in a dog attack
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
 

Police and paramedics were called to Marco Avenue in Panania about 6pm Monday, following reports a fight involving up to 15 people had broken out near a convenience store.

It’s reported paramedics arrived to find an injured 18-year-old man with a knife still lodged in his back.

It's believed paramedics found the teen with a knife lodged in his back. Photo: 7 News

Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Liverpool Hospital, however he died a short time later.

A witness claimed the man had been stabbed in the fight and was bleeding heavily, according to reports.

Homicide detectives and officers from the Bankstown Local Area Command have set up a large crime scene at three different locations across Panania.

Three have been charged with the alleged murder.

Detectives have since charged a 17-year-old boy and two men, aged 18 and 20, with murder.

The 17-year-old was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Children's Court Tuesday.

The older men were also refused bail and will appear in Bankstown Local Court Tuesday.

Back To Top