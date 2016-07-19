Girlfriend of construction worker crushed by beam awarded $200,000 after death

The mother of a construction worker who was crushed by a beam on a job site has been left heartbroken, after his girlfriend was granted a $200,000 payout after his death because she was listed as the emergency contact.

Kay Catanzariti, the mother of Ben Catanzariti a young construction worker killed by a concrete beam in 2012, said she feels "abused" by the law process. Photo: Facebook

Kahlia Boyd was in a relationship with Ben Catanzariti, 21, for eight months, when he died in Canberra in 2012.

Ms Boyd successfully lodged a claim for his worker’s compensation, according Perth Now.

Mr Catanzariti’s mother, Kay Catanzariti, was not entitled to a cent of the payout, is upset Ms Boyd had claimed the money and did not believe she should be entitled to it.

A 39m beam from a concrete pouring machine fell on Mr Catanzariti and two of his workmates at a Kingston worksite in July 2012.

Mr Catanzariti, from Griffith in NSW, was crushed by the beam and died at the scene.

The accident was reportedly caused by the failure of bolts holding a slew ring bearing in place which failed due to incorrect or uneven tensioning during a service carried out by Schwing Australia.

Schwing Australia was charged with workplace safety offences but pleaded not guilty in 2014.

In May, the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions announced that the charges against Schwing Australia Pty Ltd had been dropped.

Ms Catanzariti said she was extremely disappointed and felt "abused by the process".

"This is my son, I don't get that back. I can't bring Ben back now and I know that, but I can guarantee there will be another death in the ACT now," she told media out the front of court.

When Mr Catanzariti died, his mother learnt he did not have a will, so the family weren't entitled to a workers' compensation claim.

Instead, Mr Catanzariti's 18-year-old girlfriend would receive a $200,000 payout after his death, because she was listed as his emergency contact, Perth Now reports.

As far as Ms Catanzariti knew, her son and Ms Boyd weren't in a serious relationship.

Despite this, the pair had been together eight months before his death and Ms Boyd's compensation claim was successful because she was 'financially dependent'.

A court heard the pair were domestic partners living in a Canberra unit who shared cooking, cleaning and grocery shopping.

“I loved Ben and the feeling was mutual, everyone who actually knew us knows that,” Ms Boyd told News Corp.

“Ben got out of bed that morning, he kissed me goodbye, he told me that he loved me and never came home to me.”

Ms Boyd produced letters and cards in court showing Mr Catanzariti asked her to be his wife and said Ms Boyd would always "hold and have his heart" through "pain sickness and happiness".

The young woman also showed text messages from Mr Catanzariti asking him if she could invite a friend over and he responded: “Yes that’s okay it’s your house to (sic).”

Based on this evidence, the court awarded Ms Boyd the payout.

Ms Catanzariti denied the pair had been living together and said there were no female possessions around his unit, court documents revealed.

A friend of Mr Catanzariti told the court he had never met Ms Boyd and didn't believe they had a serious relationship.

His mother claimed she was upset by the fact Ms Boyd would claim the money.

Ms Catanzariti has since launched a website Will It Your Way to encourage young adults to state their wishes.

"I now realise that Australia's legal system has little to offer ordinary people like us. Justice only exists for those cloaked in money and power," she told Fairfax.