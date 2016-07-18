Kiwis warned against travelling to Turkey

Prime Minister John Key says New Zealand is keeping a close eye on what's happening in Turkey in the aftermath of the failed military coup.

An unidentified man uses his belt to hit Turkish soldiers involved in the coup attempt. Photo: Getty Images.

Mr Key has just arrived in Indonesia after spending a week in Europe attending high-level meetings in London, Rome and Paris.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta on Sunday night, Mr Key said New Zealand was concerned about what had been happening in Turkey over the weekend.

"It was obviously a reasonably serious attempt at a coup. [Turkey's] an important country in the Middle East and we would just be both monitoring what's going on and hoping that the issue can now be put to bed," he said.

Following the coup attempt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade upgraded its travel advice for Turkey and warned New Zealanders against all tourist and non-essential travel because of the uncertain security situation.

Meanwhile, Turkey has widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of the failed military coup, taking the number of people rounded up in the armed forces and judiciary to 6000.

Overnight to Sunday, supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan rallied in public squares, at Istanbul airport and outside his palace in a show of defiance after the coup attempt killed at least 265 people.

With expectations growing of heavy measures against dissent, European politicians warned Erdogan that the coup attempt did not give him a blank cheque to disregard the rule of law, and that he risked isolating himself internationally as he strengthens his position at home.

Broadcaster NTV cited Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying that more arrests were expected on top of the 6000 people already detained.

Authorities have rounded up nearly 3000 suspected military plotters, ranging from top commanders to foot soldiers, and the same number of judges and prosecutors after forces loyal to Erdogan crushed the attempted coup on Saturday.

Among those arrested is General Bekir Ercan Van, commander of the Incirlik air base from which US aircraft launch airstrikes on Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, an official said.

"Control across Turkey has been restored and there are no clashes at the moment," a senior official said, adding that although a few groups of coup plotters were holding out in Istanbul, they no longer posed a risk.

"There are still a few important soldiers on the run and being sought. I believe they will be captured shortly," the official told Reuters.

The crackdown appears to intensify a longstanding push by Erdogan to root out the influence of followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Erdogan accuses followers of Gulen, who was once an ally but is now his arch-enemy, of trying to create a "parallel structure" within the courts, police, armed forces and media with the aim of toppling the state.

The cleric denies the charge and says he played no role in the attempted coup, denouncing it as an affront to democracy.

Erdogan promised a purge of the armed forces even before the coup attempt was over.

"They will pay a heavy price for this," he said. "This uprising is a gift from God to us because this will be a reason to cleanse our army."