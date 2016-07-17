Turkey rounds up rebels after failed coup

Turkish forces loyal to President Tayyip Erdogan have largely crushed an attempted military coup after crowds answered his call to take to the streets in support of the government and dozens of rebels abandoned their tanks.

Turkish rebels crushed, government rounds up thousands

One hundred and sixty-one people were killed, including many civilians, after a faction of the armed forces tried to seize power using tanks and attack helicopters on Friday.

By Saturday evening there were still isolated rebel pockets but the government declared the situation fully under control, saying 2839 people had been rounded up, from foot soldiers to senior officers, including those who had formed "the backbone" of the rebellion.

Anadolu news agency said one of those detained was the commander general of the second army, one of Turkey's most senior military officials.

Broadcaster NTV reported that authorities had removed 2745 judges from duty.

A successful overthrow of Erdogan, who has ruled the country of about 80 million people since 2003, would have marked another seismic shift in the Middle East.

However, a failed coup attempt could still destabilise a NATO member and major US ally that lies between the European Union and the chaos of Syria, with Islamic State bombers targeting Turkish cities and the government also at war with Kurdish separatists.

Erdogan, a polarising figure whose Islamist-rooted ideology lies at odds with supporters of modern Turkey's secular principles, said the plotters had tried to attack him in the resort town of Marmaris.

Erdogan's AK Party has long had strained relations with the military, which has a history of mounting coups to defend secularism although it has not seized power directly since 1980.

In a night that sometimes verged on the bizarre, Erdogan frequently took to social media, even though he is an avowed enemy of the technology when his opponents use it and frequently targets Twitter and Facebook.

He said the "parallel structure" was behind the coup attempt, his shorthand for followers of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric whom he has repeatedly accused of trying to foment an uprising in the military, media and judiciary.

Gulen condemned the attacks from the US.

Secretary of State John Kerry said the US had not received any request to extradite Gulen.

In the early hours of Saturday, lawmakers hid in shelters inside the parliament building, which was fired on by tanks.

An opposition deputy told Reuters that parliament was hit three times and people had been wounded.

When parliament convened later in the day, the four main political parties - running the gamut from Erdogan's right-wing, Islamist-rooted AK Party to the left-of-centre, pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) - came together in a rare show of unity to condemn the attempted coup.

Europe's most powerful leader, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, condemned the attempted coup and also urged that the rule of law be followed in the aftermath.

Neighbouring Greece arrested eight men aboard a Turkish military helicopter which landed in the northern city of Alexandroupolis, who had requested political asylum.

The Pentagon said it was working with Turkey to resume air operations at the southern Incirlik air base, used to conduct air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria.