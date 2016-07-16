Boy, 16, stabbed in altercation in Sydney's south

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in the stomach in Sydney’s south.

It happened shortly before 8.30pm on Friday night in Seymour Shaw Park in Miranda.

The teenager had been at the park with another young man when an altercation broke out between the two.

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen during the dispute.

He was brought to St George Hospital in a serious condition but stabilised over night.

Police set up a crime scene at the park and forensic specialists were investigating.

No arrests have yet been made.