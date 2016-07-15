Murder accused 'annoyed' he lost game of pool

A man who consumed 21 schooners of full-strength beer before allegedly mowing down another man after losing a game of pool has told the court his victim’s death was an accident.

Michael Meakin claims he hit and killed 30-year-old Nicholas McEvoy in tragic circumstances in Western Sydney in February 2014.

But on Friday, the court was played vision of Mr Meakin and Mr McEvoy involved in a physical fight outside the Plumpton Hotel, less than 30 minutes before the victim was mowed down on Richmond Road at Deans Park.

The vision showed a somewhat jovial Mr McEvoy celebrating with mates after winning a round of pool.

According to the prosecution, his opponent, Mr Meakin was annoyed by the loss and later “deliberately and intentionally” mowed down Mr McEvoy.

“The accused is guilty of murder,” Crown prosecutor Pat Barrett told the court.

In the vision, Mr McEvoy is seen being kicked out of the Plumpton Hotel for being too drunk and rowdy. It then shows Mr Meakin follow him outside where a fight breaks out in the carpark.

Mr McEvoy was found dead on the side of the road by a passer by. Mr Meakin handed himself in to police the next day.

According to his lawyer Grant Brady, the fact the two men fought is simply a coincidence and not motive for murder.

It is claimed Mr McEvoy either stumbled or stepped out onto the road before he was hit while Mr Meakin was on a “drunk Maccas run”.

The murder trial continues on Monday.