Eleven-year-old brutally attacked while playing in park in Queensland

Carly Egan and Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

An eleven-year-old Queensland boy will undergo counselling after he was brutally attacked and viciously punched in the face by an older stranger as he was playing in a park with friends.

The Loganlea child, Coby Dean, was urgently rushed to hospital immediately following the shocking and cowardly attack.

His furious father has started a Facebook campaign in a desperate bid to catch the person he believes is responsible for the horrific bashing.

"He punched me,” Coby said of the shocking attack. Source: 7 News.

The eleven-year-old was playing in a park, near his home with two friends after school when the unprovoked attack began.

The boys were playing when Coby says a stranger started yelling at the children telling them to “shut up”.

"I said 'you shut up, we're not doing anything wrong, we're playing,'” Coby told 7 News.

Coby says, the man then came at them, swearing and calling the boys names.

The eleven-year-old was struck in the eye resulting in swelling and bruising. Source: 7 News.

"He started walking up and pushing me and that,” Coby told 7 News.

In defense the boy then tossed his drink at the man.

"He punched me and I landed all the way over here,” Coby said of the shocking attack.

The eleven-year-old was struck in the eye resulting in swelling and bruising.

His primary school uniform was then covered in his blood.

His father told 7 News about the attacker, “Just spineless and weak”.

So the angry father has started a Facebook campaign in a bid to find the attacker. Source: 7 News.

“I lost a lot of blood and it was dripping all over my shirt and my face and my hands,” Coby told 7 News.

After the attack Coby’s friends ran and got his father while the attacker ran away.

"I tried to catch up with him but he'd already gone,” Coby’s father told 7 News about the attacker.

So the angry father has started a Facebook campaign in a bid to find the attacker.

The eleven-year-old was struck in the eye resulting in swelling and bruising. Source: 7 News.

"I posted it on my page and it's had 90,000 shares on various pages combined,” the father told 7News.

Coby will have at least the next two weeks off school and will undergo counselling.

His dad says since the attack, no children have played in the park.

