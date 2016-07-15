Two Siberian husky puppies, worth thousands of dollars each, were stolen from a Melbourne pet shop today.

Gang of teens steal priceless pups from pet shop

A teenager distracted the store attendant, while his friends pounced.



The group of teenagers hovered around the glass enclosure inside a Melbourne central pet store.

One of them distracted the store attendant, while the others broke into the cabinet and grabbed the two Siberian huskies.

“It's very brazen, the way they've gone into a store,” police said in a statement today.

The youths hid the puppies under their jackets and calmly walked out of the pet store.

One of the puppies was retrieved, when the store attendant confronted the group outside.

They laughed as they handed one of the puppies back.

“It’s certainly not a joke,” said police in their media address today. “We'd be telling the males if they think it's a joke we certainly not funny.”

The nine-week old pup was reportedly pining for her missing sister after the group still managed to make a getaway with her.

Police believe money was most likely the motivation behind the theft. The particular breed of dog can sell for up to $2,000.

Late this afternoon, the second missing puppy was handed in to Broadmeadows police station, safe and well.