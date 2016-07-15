WARNING, DISTRESSING VIDEO: Terrifying footage has been shared on social media, showing the moment a truck loaded with guns and grenades ploughed into a large crowd in Nice, France killing dozens.

Footage shows truck loaded with guns unleashing attack on Nice crowd on Bastille Day

At least 80 people have been killed in the attack, with more than 100 injured during the attack on the people on the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day.

The crowd were enjoying the celebration's fireworks display when the truck was filmed driving into dozens of people.

FULL COVERAGE: DOZENS KILLED IN NICE ATTACK AFTER TRUCK RAMS CROWD

The footage shows distressed onlookers run to safety, after gunmen unleashed an attack. Some thought the gunshots were noise from the fireworks.

Police shot dead the truck driver, who witnesses claimed had opened fire on the crowd.

Photos that surfaced following the attack show the truck riddled with bullet holes.

If you are worried about loved ones in Nice, contact the DFAT 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 or +61 2 6261 3305 if calling from overseas.