Child recovery agent Adam Whittington granted bail after botched kidnapping of Sally Faulkner's children

A child recovery agent who was hired by 60 Minutes in a botched plot to kidnap Sally Faulkner's children has been granted bail by a Lebanese court.

Child recovery specialist and former Australian soldier Adam Whittington has been ordered to pay $26,000 in bail for his freedom.

Brisbane mother Sally Faulkner, Channel Nine's 60 Minutes crew members and Mr Whittington and his associates were accused of trying to snatch Ms Faulkner's children on a Beirut street in April.

Mr Whittington was paid about $60,000 to oversee the operation and the plan was was stopped by Lebanese authorities.

He and Faulkner still face kidnapping charges over the botched child abduction attempt.

Mr Whittington has been in jail with his British colleague Craig Michaels and two Lebanese associates ​Khaled Barbour and Mohammed Hamza since April 6.

In May, Mr Whittington pleaded with the Australian government not to "abandon" him.

The Australian-British citizen accused Foreign Minister Julie Bishop of having "double standards" regarding the handling of the case.

"Why is there a double standard when an important journalist is involved but a different one when it's a poor citizen?

"Why should Ms Bishop help, push and make calls just because an important journalist is involved?" Mr Whittington told Fairfax.

He served in both the Australian army and in the British police before he established Child Abduction Recovery International (CARI) in 2000.

Ms Bishop defended the Australian government and said he said remained in contact with the Lebanese Foreign Minister regarding the case but advised UK officials should take the lead because he entered Lebanon on an UK passport.

"Mr Whittington's alleged involvement with Channel Nine or other Australians has no bearing on consular assistance available to him."

Mr Whittington's parents urged the Nine Network to help assist in his release.

His mother Georgia Whittington labeled the chain of events "disgusting" and felt "sick in the stomach to think they left him there and his partner".