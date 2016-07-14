Police in Waikato have issued a warning about playing the viral smart phone game Pokemon Go while driving your car.

Waikato Police issues Pokemon warning, invents new verb

The force posted to its Facebook page on Thursday morning the warning about "Pokemoning while driving", which could incur an $80 fine, 20 demerit points, and "a head shake".

"I never thought in my lifetime I'd be posting a road safety message like this.. But here it is," the post starts.

"Remember that if we catch you Pokemoning while driving it will be an $80 fine and 20 demerits for using your cellphone while driving. You will most likely also get a shoulder shrug and a head shake.

"Be safe."

Pokemon Go is a new Nintendo game played on smart phone handsets in which players use maps and GPS to track down Pokemon characters.

RELATED: