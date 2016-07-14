'All good': Lightning strikes Labour leader's flight

Lightning has struck the aircraft in which Andrew Little was flying.

The Labour leader was travelling from Wellington to Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

The Labour leader was on flight NZ410 from Wellington to Auckland on Thursday morning when his plane was hit.

He tweeted shortly after 9.30am that he was safely back in Auckland.

Safely in Auck on NZ410 after first experience of lightning strike mid-air! Big bang, few bumps, reassuring captain's voice. All good — Andrew Little (@AndrewLittleMP) July 13, 2016

"Safely in Auck on NZ410 after first experience of lightning strike mid-air!," he wrote.

"Big bang, few bumps, reassuring captain's voice. All good."

Labour Party press officer Jodi Ihaka was also on board.

@FlyAirNZ big shout out to the captain who brought us safely to earth after the plane was struck by lightning. Airnz Flight 410. — Jodi Ihaka (@JodiIhaka) July 13, 2016

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the plane landed without incident and would be inspected by engineers.

"Lightning strikes are not uncommon and aircraft are designed with this in mind," she said.