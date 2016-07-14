'All good': Lightning strikes Labour leader's flight

Lightning has struck the aircraft in which Andrew Little was flying.
The Labour leader was on flight NZ410 from Wellington to Auckland on Thursday morning when his plane was hit.
He tweeted shortly after 9.30am that he was safely back in Auckland.
"Safely in Auck on NZ410 after first experience of lightning strike mid-air!," he wrote.
"Big bang, few bumps, reassuring captain's voice. All good."
Labour Party press officer Jodi Ihaka was also on board.
An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the plane landed without incident and would be inspected by engineers.
"Lightning strikes are not uncommon and aircraft are designed with this in mind," she said.