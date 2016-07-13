Gale force winds gusting to 140km/h are predicted to hit New Zealand as an active front moves its way across the country.

Batten down the hatches: Ferocious winds predicted as front crosses New Zealand

Strong winds, which NZME says blew a bus and a motorcyclist off the road today, are set to continue to batter the country tonight and tomorrow.

MetService warned that severe northwest gales gusting 130 to 140 km/h are expected about parts of Canterbury, Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa - and now also Taranaki, Wanganui and Taihape - for a time on Wednesday and on Thursday morning.

Gusts of 122kph have already been recorded in Fiordland and Canterbury.

122kph gusts in Fiordland, Canterbury and 93kph so far in Wellington hills.

Winds of this strength could cause damage to trees and powerlines, lift roofs and make driving hazardous.

Heavy rain warnings are in force for Fiordland, Westland, Canterbury, the ranges of Buller and Nelson and Mount Taranaki tonight and tomorrow.

Rain moving up the South Island, reaching western North Island soon, getting heavy later.

The heavy rainfall has already caused flooding on some roads.

Road update: heavy rain has caused surface flooding on Aubrey Rd, Wanaka. Please take care.

The warnings comes as the very active front which wreaked havoc in Australia moves eastwards across New Zealand.

Bitterly cold, wild weather is continuing to sweep across Australia as the powerful cold front brings strong, damaging winds to the east coast.

Sydneysiders were blasted by ice-cold winds after the front moved across southern parts of NSW, while thousands of properties were left without power in Melbourne.

A man died in a freak accident after a tree fell on his car as he drove on a highway near Wollongong during windy weather.

NSW Ambulance paramedics said the man in his 30's was trapped for a significant amount of time and was treated for head injuries but went into cardiac arrest.

