Backpack full of cash stolen at gunpoint in daylight bank robbery

CCTV footage of an armed robbery outside a bank in Melbourne's north has been released, showing the moment a gun was pointed at a man who then handed over a bag of cash.

It is believed the victim was outside a bank at Broadmeadows Shopping Centre at Pascoe Vale Road, about 4.30pm on Monday 2 May, when the offender approached him and demanded he hand over his backpack.

The thief then pointed a gun at the victim causing the man to hand over his bag reportedly containing a "substantial" amount of money, according to police.

The armed robber fled the scene in a waiting late model silver Mercedes, which sped off towards Pearcedale Parade.

He is described as 175cm tall with a thin build and was wearing a white hooded jumper, face mask and grey pants at the time.

Detectives have released vision of the incident in hopes someone might recognise the thief or the silver Mercedes.

Investigators believe the offenders may also have access to a late model blue/grey sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.