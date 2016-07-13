News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster

Jill Meagher's killer, Adrian Bayley, has sentence reduced

Krystal Johnson
7News /

The man who raped and murdered Jill Meagher while on parole for multiple sexual assault offenses, Adrian Bayley, has won an appeal against a previous conviction which will reduce his 43-year minimum jail term to 40 years.

Melbourne train abuse
0:19

Melbourne train abuse
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
0302_1800_MEL-PointCook
1:27

Men fire gun in streets of Point Cook
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0228_1800_MEL-Fire
1:20

Firefighters continue to fight blaze which damaged Melbourne munitions factory
0228_1130_nat_murder
0:23

Man in custody over stabbing murder of his housemate
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
0128_0700_nat_bourkest
0:33

Bourke St victims still fighting for life
 

The serial sex offender is serving a life sentence for murder and fighting two rape convictions for attacks on women in St Kilda in 2000 and in April and July of 2012.

Adrian Bayley's distinctive tattoo proved key in the prosecution's case against him. Photo: Supplied


Bayley, 44, had served several previous jail sentences and was on parole when he raped and murdered ABC employee Jill Meagher in a Brunswick street in September 2012.

The subsequent three trials and convictions increased the non-parole period on his life sentence from 35 years to 43 years.

The Victorian Court of Appeal handed down the judgment today, one day before his 45th birthday.

Adrian Bayley was convicted of raping and murdering Melbourne woman Jill Meagher in September 2012. Photo: ABC file

The serial sex offender is serving a life sentence for murder and fighting two rape convictions for attacks on women in St Kilda in 2000 and two in 2012. Photo: AAP

Bayley won't be eligible for parole in 2055, when he is 88 years old.

At a hearing in March, Bayley's barrister Saul Holt QC said there were weaknesses in evidence linked to identification in the trial over the 2000 rape of a sex worker in St Kilda.

The second conviction over the 2012 rape of a Dutch backpacker, rested on a combination of similarity and opportunity evidence, which raised a "red flag" about the crown case, Mr Holt said.

Mr Holt acted pro bono for Bayley at his appeal after Legal Aid again rejected the killer's bid for appeal funding.

During Bayley's sentencing, Justice Nettle said the murder ranked among the worst committed in Victoria.

"The rape was savage and degrading.

"Your killing of the deceased ranks among the worst kind conceivable."

Justice Nettle said Bayley's crime was made even worse given he tried to hide Ms Meagher's body and he was on parole for prior rape convictions when he committed the offence.

"The nature and gravity of your offending and your antecedents are such that nothing short of life imprisonment will suffice," he said.

Back To Top