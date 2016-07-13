Jill Meagher's killer, Adrian Bayley, has sentence reduced

The man who raped and murdered Jill Meagher while on parole for multiple sexual assault offenses, Adrian Bayley, has won an appeal against a previous conviction which will reduce his 43-year minimum jail term to 40 years.

The serial sex offender is serving a life sentence for murder and fighting two rape convictions for attacks on women in St Kilda in 2000 and in April and July of 2012.

Bayley, 44, had served several previous jail sentences and was on parole when he raped and murdered ABC employee Jill Meagher in a Brunswick street in September 2012.

The subsequent three trials and convictions increased the non-parole period on his life sentence from 35 years to 43 years.

The Victorian Court of Appeal handed down the judgment today, one day before his 45th birthday.

Bayley won't be eligible for parole in 2055, when he is 88 years old.

At a hearing in March, Bayley's barrister Saul Holt QC said there were weaknesses in evidence linked to identification in the trial over the 2000 rape of a sex worker in St Kilda.

The second conviction over the 2012 rape of a Dutch backpacker, rested on a combination of similarity and opportunity evidence, which raised a "red flag" about the crown case, Mr Holt said.

Mr Holt acted pro bono for Bayley at his appeal after Legal Aid again rejected the killer's bid for appeal funding.

During Bayley's sentencing, Justice Nettle said the murder ranked among the worst committed in Victoria.

"The rape was savage and degrading.

"Your killing of the deceased ranks among the worst kind conceivable."

Justice Nettle said Bayley's crime was made even worse given he tried to hide Ms Meagher's body and he was on parole for prior rape convictions when he committed the offence.

"The nature and gravity of your offending and your antecedents are such that nothing short of life imprisonment will suffice," he said.