Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

NRL star Corey Norman pleads guilty to drug possession charges

Yahoo7 News /

Parramatta Eels star Corey Norman has pleaded guilty to drug possession charges.

NRL star Corey Norman plead guilty to drug possession charges

The former Brisbane player was allegedly found with MDMA capsules and prescription muscle relaxants from a night at Sydney's Star casino.

The drugs were found inside a container and seized at the door.

Parramatta Eels NRL player Corey Norman arrives at the Downing Centre court in Sydney where he pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. Photo: AAP

Norman reportedly dined with a former senior Nomad bikie and an accused criminal before he was allegedly caught with the drugs.

Parramatta teammate Junior Paulo posted a picture of the dinner onto Instagram with former senior Nomad boss Paulie Younan and accused fraudster and money launderer Rafat Alameddine, according to Fairfax Media.

Alameddine's brother, Talal, is currently locked up in Goulburn Supermax after being charged with supplying the gun used to murder accountant Curtis Cheng outside the NSW Police building last October.

