NRL star Corey Norman pleads guilty to drug possession charges

Parramatta Eels star Corey Norman has pleaded guilty to drug possession charges.

NRL star Corey Norman plead guilty to drug possession charges

The former Brisbane player was allegedly found with MDMA capsules and prescription muscle relaxants from a night at Sydney's Star casino.

The drugs were found inside a container and seized at the door.

Norman reportedly dined with a former senior Nomad bikie and an accused criminal before he was allegedly caught with the drugs.

Parramatta teammate Junior Paulo posted a picture of the dinner onto Instagram with former senior Nomad boss Paulie Younan and accused fraudster and money launderer Rafat Alameddine, according to Fairfax Media.

Alameddine's brother, Talal, is currently locked up in Goulburn Supermax after being charged with supplying the gun used to murder accountant Curtis Cheng outside the NSW Police building last October.