Three suspects arrested, one on the loose over alleged plot to kill Baton Rouge officers

Three suspects have been arrested and one remains at large after allegedly stealing firearms as part of a plot to kill the two officers involved in the Baton Rouge shooting, police say.

Police claim they arrested the suspects, one is a 13-year-old boy, and are seeking a possible fourth after they allegedly stole several handguns from a pawn shop in the US state of Louisiana.

During a press conference police superintendent Colonel Mike Edmonson said those involved would have caused "substantial harm to police in the Baton Rouge area".

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jnr confirmed there were four people involved in the alleged plot, one was just 13 years old and another was on the loose.

Their identities have not been released.

Their alleged plot was revealed following a robbery just after midnight on Saturday (local time) at a pawn shop where at least eight firearms were stolen, Chief Dabadie said, according to the station.

Two of those were reportedly handguns. All of the weapons have since been recovered.

Authorities claim that at the scene, one of the suspects revealed "real, credible evidence" of law enforcement officers being targeted.

It is believe the alleged scheme was sparked after Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge.

Sterling was a 37-year-old black man selling CDs in front of a convenience store when officers were called to where he was following reports of a man carrying a gun.

But Sterling was not holding his gun, nor were his hands close to his pockets.

Following last weeks fatal shootings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota, the US has been on edge over the past few weeks giving demonstrators a motive to protest across the country.

Protestors have been marching in several large American cities, including Chicago, Sacramento, and Atlanta, where news footage showed a number of protesters being arrested after street demonstrations north of downtown.

President Barack Obama and others reiterated their calls for stricter guns laws after last month's massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

But many conservatives responded that such measures could infringe on the US Constitution's protection of the right to bear arms.