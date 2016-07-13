'You gotta take things head on': PR queen Roxy Jacenko battles on after revealing cancer diagnosis

Australia's PR queen and mother-of-two Roxy Jacenko says "it's business as usual" and won't let recent life troubles slow her down.

One day after revealing a breast cancer diagnosis and only weeks after her husband was convicted of insider trading, Jacenko told Sunrise she's still got a life to live, a family to raise and a business to run.

"You never expect things in life," she told Sunrise reporter from her car as she headed out from home as through it were just another day.

"I think you gotta tackle things head on and that's what I'm gonna do.

"I've got two young kids and I've got a responsibility so I'm gonna keep doing what I do.

"And it's business as usual."

The Sydney socialite revealed Tuesday she found a lump while showering last week and told News Corp the timing of the shock diagnosis was "extraordinary".

“What I have experienced in the past three weeks is the most shocking thing I have ever experienced. I don’t think there is anything that could shock me more now," she told The Daily Telegraph.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two reportedly told her husband Oliver Curtis during a six-minute phone call to the Parklea Correctional Centre where he is being housed.

Mr Curtis is said to be "heartbroken" by the diagnosis.

Jacenko revealed a history of breast cancer in the family with her mother Doreen Davis, undergoing a mastectomy a decade ago.

The socialite will undergo surgery for a "partial removal" and require additional testing next week.

Describing the diagnosis as a "guessing game" as she waits for answers, Jacenko said she'll continue to remain positive.

“The reality of it is I have even more of a responsibility now to make sure I deliver not only for my family and ­provide them comfort and so on, but I also have a due diligence to my customers and my staff," the Sweaty Betty PR boss told The Daily Telegraph.

“There are a lot of people who work a lot harder than me.”