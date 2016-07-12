A cheeky Tasmanian motorbike rider has put a grin on the faces of thousands, thanks to his impressive dance moves on the wide-open-road.

Cheeky motorcyclist stops traffic with impressive dance moves in Tasmania

Ben Cawthorn, 37, uploaded the video of him dancing to Tiesto on the streets of Hobart, while his bike was stopped at traffic lights.

What started as a bit of a laugh between him and his wife Sandra, had been watched more than 300,000 times within a few hours.

“My wife does good camera work,” Ben told Yahoo7.

The goal was to bring a few smiles to the faces of his mates.

“There’s a lot of negativity in the world… I’ve got a lot of mates suffering from depression, it’s just horrible,” he said.

For Ben, staying positive and spreading happiness is a big focus, after having to overcome his own personal tragedies in life.

As luck would have it, both Ben and Sandra, carry a 1 in 100,000 gene.

Unfortunately it’s meant two of their children were born with a rare condition, Nonketotic Hyperglycinemia (NKH).

Tragically one of their boys died just weeks after childbirth, and their other son, seven-year-old Sebastian has struggled with the condition his entire life.

For Sebastian it means living with multiple seizures every day – at worst up to half a dozen.

“It’s a genetic condition and there is no cure, most infants who are born with it don’t normally survive,” Ben said.

“The doctors say it’s about giving him the most comfortable life as possible – the first few months were really difficult as you hate to see your child in pain.”

The couple are currently saving for a new technology for Sebastian that will make his life easier, however it comes with a $12,000 price tag.

But despite having plenty of challenges thrown their way, the family remain optimistic and able to laugh in life.

“You get dealt cards in life, you’ve gotta keep on dancing,” Ben said.

Ben is heavily involved in the Hobart motorbike community.

In March, Ben and a group of mates started Hobart Night Riders, a group for passionate bikers, which has since grown to more than 400 members.

“We like riding at night time, it’s an adrenaline thing when you’re riding down highways with lights flashing past you,” he said.

While some have said Ben’s dancing video is ‘embarrassing’ for the motorbike riding community, he said he didn’t care.

“As long as people get a laugh out of it, I thought people would have a giggle,” he said.

If you want to help raise funds for a communication device for Sebastian, you can donate here.